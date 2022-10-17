Vietnam Red Cross Society targets helping more poor fishermen, children
The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) is determined to bring the resolution of its 11th National Congress, adopted in late August, into life, with the aim to provide assistance for more people in need.
An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)Binh Thuan (VNA) – The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) is determined to bring the resolution of its 11th National Congress, adopted in late August, into life, with the aim to provide assistance for more people in need.
The determination was shown at the VRC’s national conference to popularise the resolution which opened on October 17 in a hybrid format.
During the three-day conference, 1,600 officials of the Red Cross Associations of 63 provinces and cities are provided with information about new features of the resolution, as well as action plans and programmes to realise it.
They are expected to be guided on how to effectively step up communications, carry out key programmes such as ‘Safety for poor, underprivileged fishermen’, and ‘Nutrition for poor, disabled children’, and ‘Humanitarian Lunar New Year’ campaign.
Under the resolution, in the 2022-2027 period, the VRC aims to support 1 million poor and disabled children as part of a nutrition programme for the group, along with fishermen working on board 90,600 vessels, and 1,300 fishing households.
It will also work to build a coordination mechanism in humanitarian activities, develop the contingent of volunteers and form a network of voluntary groups in agencies, organisations, businesses and religious organisations.
Various movements and programmes will also be rolled out in the time ahead, further benefiting poor fishermen, and poor and disadvantaged children, among others./.