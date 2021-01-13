ASEAN Indonesia receives another 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine Indonesia received the third bulk of COVID-19 vaccine by Chinese manufacturer Sinovac Biotech one day prior to the start of the national vaccination campaign.

World Thai Tourism Ministry gets companies input on COVID-19 remedies Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports has gathered input from the tourism and hotel industries on potential measures to aid them in the current COVID-19 crisis, with loan deferments, utility discounts, and a tax deadline postponement among the measures to be proposed to the Prime Minister on January 12.

World Thailand: Yala dam reduces overflow to lessen flood in Pattani Pattani province, southern Thailand, has been flooded for days with water from Bang Lang dam in Yala province, as the dam had to release a huge volume of water into the Pattani river.