Politics Deputy PM welcomes Secretary-General of Permanent Court of Arbitration Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 31 for Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) Marcin Czepelak, who is on a visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the first anniversary of the PCA Office in the country.

Politics Congratulations to Malaysia on 66th anniversary of National Day Top leaders of Vietnam on August 31 extended congratulations to Malaysia on the 66th anniversary of its National Day (August 31, 1957 – 2023).

Politics Vietnamese, Japanese parties enhance relations Vietnam treasures its extensive strategic partnership with Japan, including relations between parties, a senior Party official said on August 31.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 31 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.