Politics Myanmar’s naval vessel visits Vietnam The 1501 - UMS Moattama amphibious transport dock of the Myanmar Navy arrived at the Cam Ranh International Port of the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on November 12, starting a three-day visit to Vietnam.

Politics National Assembly focuses on fire prevention, fighting on November 13 The National Assembly will spend the entire day on November 13 to examine the implementation of policies and laws on fire prevention and fighting during the period from 2014 to 2018.

Politics National Assembly adopts resolution on State budget estimate in 2020 The National Assembly adopted a resolution on the State budget estimate in 2020 at a plenary sitting in the afternoon of November 12.

Politics Hessen plays crucial role in promoting Vietnam-Germany ties Hessen State plays an important role in promoting economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and Germany, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said at a reception for President of the Hessen State Parliament Boris Rhein in Hanoi on November 12.