Politics Over 1,000 Vietnamese citizens tricked to work illegally in Cambodia rescued Vietnam and Cambodia have saved over 1,000 Vietnamese citizens who have been tricked to work illegally in Cambodia, said Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang during a regular press conference in Hanoi on September 22.

Politics Spokeswoman: Vietnam wants to further ties with Thailand Vietnam always treasures and wants to strengthen cooperation with Thailand, especially in agriculture and rural development, said Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 22.