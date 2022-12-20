Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on December 20 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,643 VND/USD on December 20, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Ha Nam, Japanese prefecture consider more business opportunities Director of the Mayoral Office of Izumiotsu city of Japan’s Osaka prefecture Nakayama Hideto paid a working trip to the northern province of Ha Nam on December 19 to learn about its investment environment.

Business Christmas décor, gift market vibrant in Hanoi Christmas décor accessories are plenty for sales on streets around Hanoi downtown as days are away from the festive festival.