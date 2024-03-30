According to official data, in the first two months of the year, registered FDI reached 4.29 billion USD, up 38.6% compared to the same period in 2023.

The amount of FDI disbursement reached 2.8 billion USD, an increase of 9.8% year on year.

Insiders acknowledged that in the context of uncertainties and fierce strategic competition, the Vietnam is still an attractive market for foreign investors, because its economy has recovered and developed in a relatively stable fashion.

Besides, the government has issued policies to encourage foreign firms to invest in projects using advanced technology, clean, environmentally friendly technology, with modern management methods that actively contribute to the production chain and global supply.

Recently, global credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has upgraded Vietnam's sovereign credit rating to BB+ with a stable outlook.

With the achievements, advantages and position of the economy, 2024 is expected to be a breakthrough year in FDI attraction of the country./.

