Business Association asks for support to build cold storage system in HCM City Ho Chi Minh City needs to develop a cold storage system and raw material storage areas for the food processing industry, the Food and Foodstuff Association of HCM City has said.

Business Authorities enhance e-commerce supervision Relevant ministries and agencies will tighten management and supervision of e-commerce to discover violations and prevent tax losses in 2023.

Business Southeast Asian SMEs face cashflow problems: report Cash flow shortage is a common challenge faced by small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Southeast Asia, with 58% of those from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia reporting their existing cash flow sufficient to sustain their operations for six months, according to a YouBiz report.

Business Customs clearance suspended 7 days at border gates during Tet festival Customs clearance will be suspended at border gates in the northern province of Lang Son and Mong Cai International Border Gate in Quang Ninh province for seven days, from January 21 to 27, during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, according to authorities. The work will be resumed from January 28.