Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s national men’s football team is at the 96th position in the latest FIFA rankings released on December 22.



This is the fifth year in a row that the Vietnamese team has been in the world’s top 100. Previously, the team's rankings were 100, 94, 93 and 98, respectively.



With this position, Vietnam ranks 17th in Asia and leads the Southeast Asia region.



For other Southeast Asian countries, Thailand ranks 111th, followed by the Philippines (134th), Malaysia (145th), Indonesia (151st) and Myanmar (159th).



Brazil tops the world rankings with 1,840.77 points. Argentina and France hold the second and third positions while Belgium ranks fourth.



In Asia, Japan tops the continent at 20th place, followed by Iran (24th), the Republic of Korea (25th) and Australia (27th).



With its impressive performance at World Cup 2022, Morocco goes up 11 places to the 11th spot./.