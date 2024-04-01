Business Vietnam’s billionaires move up in Hurun Global Rich List Chairman of Vietnamese private conglomerate Vingroup Pham Nhat Vuong, at 4.8 billion USD, moved 252 places to rank 678th in the Hurun Global Rich List 2024.

Business Marine aquaculture crucial for economic growth: minister Marine aquaculture plays a crucial role in reducing pressure on natural exploitation, increasing oceanic value, biodiversity, and promoting sustainable development, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said on April 1.

Business Vietnam fetches nearly 2 billion USD in fisheries exports Vietnam’s fisheries exports generated nearly 2 billion USD in revenue from January – March, up 8% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).