Vietnam remains world's second-largest footwear exporter in February
Vietnam remained the world's second-largest footwear exporter in February, after China, with a turnover of 1.17 billion USD, according to statistics released by the General Department of Customs.
Vietnam’s footwear products were shipped to more than 150 markets around the world, accounting for 10% of the global supply. However, it marked a 40.3% decrease compared to the previous month.
Vietnam’s footwear, in total, fetched 3.1 billion USD during the first two months of the year.
All major markets, including the US, the EU and the UK, reported strong growth of over 10%, especially the US with a turnover of 1.1 billion USD, a 25% increase year-on-year, accounting for over a third of Vietnam’s footwear export.
China was Vietnam’s second largest buyer with over 318 million USD worth of footwear purchased, an 11.4% increase year-on-year, followed by Belgium with 191 million USD, a 10% increase year-on-year.
According to a development strategy for Vietnams’ textile, leather, and footwear industries by 2030, with a vision to 2035, the country aims to achieve footwear export turnover of 27-28 billion USD by 2025 and 38-39 billion USD by 2030. The footwear industry has been projected to grow at a rate of 10-12% annually during 2022-26./.