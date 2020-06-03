Business Japanese experts arrive in Vietnam to check fresh lychee for export A delegation of Japanese experts arrived in Vietnam on June 3 to supervise the quarantining of fresh lychee expected to be exported to Japan shortly, according to the Plant Protection Department at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Ca Mau forecasts growth of 5.28 percent this year The COVID-19 outbreak and the severe drought will make it difficult for the southernmost province of Ca Mau to achieve this year’s growth target of 7 percent but a figure of 5.28 percent is certainly achievable, local authorities have said.