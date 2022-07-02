Business Vietnam to export passion fruits to China from July 1 The General Administration of Customs (GAC) of China has just approved the pilot import of Vietnamese passion fruits from July 1, according to the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam).

Business Hanoi market sees strong development in premium offices Office real estate is thriving, with new Grade A buildings entering the Hanoi market at the end of the year, according to Savills Vietnam.

Business Textile enterprises' results mixed in second half of 2022 Textile and garment export turnover in the first six months of 2022 is estimated to increase 23% on-year to about 22 billion USD, reaching the highest level ever, according to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association.