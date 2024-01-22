Business Infographic Rice exports soar to record 8.3 million tonnes Vietnam’s rice production in 2023 stood at 43.5 million tonnes, an increase of 1.9%, adequately meeting domestic consumption, processing, animal feed production, and exports, which set a record of nearly 8.3 million tonnes.

Business Vietnamese, Hungarian PMs attend business forum Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orbán attended a Vietnam-Hungary business forum in Budapest on January 19 (local time).

Business PM’s visit opens up new prospects for Vietnam-Romania trade ties The upcoming visit to Romania by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation is expected to open up new prospects for bilateral economic, trade and investment ties to develop to a greater height.

Business Workshop talks standards for urban railways Domestic and foreign experts at a workshop in Hanoi on January 19 touched upon technical standards and requirements, and management of urban railway projects in the capital city and Ho Chi Minh City.