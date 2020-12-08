Health Quang Binh’s resident suspected to relapse with COVID-19 COVID-19 Patient 1,291, who resides in Liem Hoa 1 village, Trung Hoa commune, Minh Hoa district of central Quang Binh province, has been suspected to suffer a relapse, according to Nguyen Duc Cuong, Director of the provincial Health Department.

Health One imported case of COVID-19 reported on December 6 One imported case of COVID-19 was reported on December 6, raising the national count to 1,366, according to the National Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control .

Health Deputy PM orders greater efforts to improve people's well-being, stature Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam ordered competent authorities to outline specific measures to mobilise resources to carry out the national nutrition strategy during 2021-2030 with a view to improve the Vietnamese people’s well-being and stature.