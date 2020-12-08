Vietnam reports 10 imported cases of COVID-19 on December 8
Ten imported cases of COVID-19 were reported on December 8, raising the national count to 1,377, according to the National Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Ten imported cases of COVID-19 were reported on December 8, raising the national count to 1,377, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
All of the new patients were quarantined upon their arrival, with eight in the central province of Khanh Hoa, one in HCM City and one in the central province of Quang Nam.
As of December 8 afternoon, Vietnam reported 693 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases.
A total of 1,224 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered. The fatalities still stand at 35.
Among those under treatment, eight have tested negative for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) once, four twice and five thrice.
There are 20,262 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas being quarantined across the country./.