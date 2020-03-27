Of the patients, four returned from abroad and entered Vietnam from March 21 to 23 and they were quarantined upon entry.

Three others are foreigners who had close contact with patients at Buddha Bar in Ho Chi Minh City.

The remaining three cases are linked to patient No. 133 at the Bach Mai Hospital.

So far in Vietnam, 20 Covid-19 patients have been cured and released from the hospital, including three cases being discharged on March 27 in the central city of Da Nang./.

VNA