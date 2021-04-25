Medical workers at the Da Nang Centre for Disease Control conduct COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA_

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 10 imported COVID-19 cases, all Vietnamese citizens, in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 25, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).

The new patients, who was put under quarantine upon their arrival in Hanoi, Khanh Hoa province and Da Nang city, brought the total number of infections detected in the country to 2,843.

The MoH’s Medical Service Administration reported that a total of 2,516 patients have given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 so far, while the death toll related to the disease was still kept at 35.



Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments, 13 tested negative to the virus once, 15 twice and 20 thrice.

As many as 40,846 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined across the country, including 514 in hospitals, 25,360 in state-designated establishments and 14,972 others at their homes or accommodations.



In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, the MoH advised people to strictly follow its 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.