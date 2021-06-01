Vietnam reports 111 new COVID-19 cases
A total of 111 new COVID-19 cases were added to the national tally over the past 12 hours to 6am on June 1, according to the Ministry of Health.
Measuring body temperature (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 111 new COVID-19 cases were added to the national tally over the past 12 hours to 6am on June 1, according to the Ministry of Health.
Among these infections, Ho Chi Minh City documented 51 cases, all related to the Revival Ekklesia Mission - a Christian church in Go Vap district, while 45 were recorded in Bac Giang province and 15 in Bac Ninh.
To date, Vietnam has logged 5,926 domestically-transmitted infections and 1,599 imported ones.
Thirteen more patients were given the all-clear, raising the total number of recoveries to 3,043. The death toll now stands at 47.
Among active patients undergoing treatment, 161 tested negative for the virus once, 91 twice and 79 thrice.
There are currently 145,014 people who had close contact with confirmed patients and entered the countries under quarantine at hospitals, concentrated quarantine facilities or at residences./.