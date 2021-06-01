Health Hanoi determined to reduce infection risks in concentrated quarantine areas Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung on May 31 urged relevant forces to enhance management of concentrated quarantine areas and drastically implement measures to minimise cross-infection risks there.

Health Deputy PM orders all-out efforts for import of COVID-19 vaccines All possible measures must be taken and all obstacles must be addressed to soon secure COVID-19 vaccines, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is also Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, at a meeting on May 31.

Health Vietnam records 82 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases Vietnam logged 85 new COVID-19 cases, including 82 domestically-transmitted and three imported, in the past six hours to 6pm on May 31, the Ministry of Health announced.