Vietnam reports 1,195 new COVID-19 cases on October 5
An additional 1,195 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Vietnam on October 5, according to the Ministry of Health.
With these new cases, the total number of infections since the pandemic broke out rose to 11,483,529.
Also on October 5, 858 patients were declared to free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,594,844.
Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease was still kept at 43,151, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections, as no fatality was logged on the day.
More than 260.23 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far./.