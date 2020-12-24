Health Additional 17 volunteers injected with Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine Seventeen more volunteers were injected with Nanocovax, the first COVID-19 vaccine developed by Vietnam, by the Military Medical University in the morning of December 22.

Health Vietnam reports six new imported COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded six new imported COVID-19 cases on December 22 evening, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,420.

Health Infographic Accelerating Covid-19 vaccine testing The first human trial of COVID-19 vaccine Nanocovax began in Vietnam on December 17 with the first three volunteers. After 72 hours, they are in good health condition.

Health PM urges strong measures to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine testing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 21 asked vaccine research units to take strong measures, and suitable and creative methods to speed up vaccine trials in the country.