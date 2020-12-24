Vietnam reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases
Vietnam recorded 12 new imported COVID-19 cases on December 24 evening, raising the total number of infections in the country to 1,433.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 12 new imported COVID-19 cases on December 24 evening, raising the total number of infections in the country to 1,433.
The new patients included a South African expert who transited in Doha, Qatar, on flight QR976 and arrived at Noi Bai International Airport on December 19, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Seven of them are Vietnamese citizens returning home from the US, including six transited in the Republic of Korea and one transited in Japan. They arrived at Noi Bai International Airport and Da Nang International Airport on December 22 and 6, respectively.
The four others are also Vietnamese citizens who returned home from the UK on December 22.
All of the infected people have been quarantined upon their arrival, posing no risk of transmission to the community.
According to the subcommittee for treatment, a total of 1,281 patients have been successfully treated to date, while the number of deaths related to the disease was still kept at 35.
Among the active patients undergoing treatment nationwide, six tested negative for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 10 twice and four thrice.
As many as 16,226 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-regions are currently quarantined across the country, including 168 in hospitals, 15,056 in state-designated establishments and the remainders at their residences./.
The new patients included a South African expert who transited in Doha, Qatar, on flight QR976 and arrived at Noi Bai International Airport on December 19, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Seven of them are Vietnamese citizens returning home from the US, including six transited in the Republic of Korea and one transited in Japan. They arrived at Noi Bai International Airport and Da Nang International Airport on December 22 and 6, respectively.
The four others are also Vietnamese citizens who returned home from the UK on December 22.
All of the infected people have been quarantined upon their arrival, posing no risk of transmission to the community.
According to the subcommittee for treatment, a total of 1,281 patients have been successfully treated to date, while the number of deaths related to the disease was still kept at 35.
Among the active patients undergoing treatment nationwide, six tested negative for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 10 twice and four thrice.
As many as 16,226 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-regions are currently quarantined across the country, including 168 in hospitals, 15,056 in state-designated establishments and the remainders at their residences./.