Vietnam reports 1,561 COVID-19 cases on August 21
Vietnam recorded 1,561 new COVID-19 cases on August 21, raising the national caseload to 11,383,819, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
With 9,872 patients given the all clear on the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,072,457. Meanwhile, there are 131 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stand at 43,105.
On August 19, an additional 268,317 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of shots to 254,362,954./.