Vietnam reports 15th COVID-19-related death
A COVID-19 response exercise at the field hospital based at Tien Son Sports Complex in Da Nang city on August 10 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - A 68-year-old man from the central province of Quang Nam has become the 15th person who died of COVID-19-related complications in Vietnam.
The death was confirmed by Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.
The man was a resident of Thang Binh district. He was suffering from chronic renal failure, lung metastatic kidney cancer and type 2 diabetes.
On July 9, the patient was admitted to the Department of Nephrology and Endocrinology at Da Nang Hospital for treatment. He was discharged from the hospital on July 22 and returned to Quang Nam.
On July 30, he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus and the next day was sent to Hue Central Hospital No 2 for quarantine and treatment.
From July 31 to August 5, the patient’s condition deteriorated with respiratory distress, gastrointestinal bleeding, and high fever.
On August 10, his blood pressure dropped and he showed symptoms of vasomotor disorder. Doctors confirmed his death at 5.30pm.
The cause of death has been recorded as severe COVID-19 pneumonia, complications of severe respiratory failure, pulmonary artery occlusion in patients with kidney cancer, bladder and lung metastases, chronic renal failure and type 2 diabetes.
Among the 847 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, 399 people have recovered with 434 still being treated.
Meanwhile, no new cases were reported August 11 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Almost 166,000 people are currently quarantined at hospitals, medical facilities and at homes./.