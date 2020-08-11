Health No new COVID-19 cases to report on August 11 morning Vietnam did not record any new infections of the coronavirus overnight, keeping the tally at 847, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on August 11 morning.

Health Infographic Developments of COVID-19 in Vietnam As of 7am of August 11, Vietnam has reported 529 cases of community transmission, according to the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Health One more COVID-19 patient dies in Vietnam A 66-year-old COVID-19 patient in Cam Le district, the central city of Da Nang died on August 10, raising the death toll to 14 since the pandemic broke out in Vietnam.

Health Four patients in Da Nang recover from COVID-19 Four patients who contracted COVID-19 in the latest outbreak hitting Vietnam have recovered from the disease and were discharged from the Da Nang Lung Hospital on August 10.