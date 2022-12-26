Vietnam reports 163 new COVID-19 cases on December 26
An additional 163 COVID-19 infections were recorded in Vietnam on December 26, according to the Ministry of Health.
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – An additional 163 COVID-19 infections were recorded in Vietnam on December 26, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections brought the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 11,524,436.
Meanwhile, 27 patients were declared to be free from the disease on the day, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,610,831.
The death toll from the disease was still kept at 43,184, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections, as no fatality was logged on the day.
More than 265.38 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far./.
The new infections brought the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 11,524,436.
Meanwhile, 27 patients were declared to be free from the disease on the day, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,610,831.
The death toll from the disease was still kept at 43,184, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections, as no fatality was logged on the day.
More than 265.38 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far./.