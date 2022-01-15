Vietnam reports 16,378 new COVID-19 cases on January 15
Vietnam logged an additional 16,378 COVID-19 infections, including 73 imported cases, over the past 24 hours to 16:00 on January 15, the Ministry of Health reported.
The capital city of Hanoi found the highest number of infections, with 2,810 cases. It was followed by the central city of Da Nang and the northern port city of Hai Phong, with 874 and 814 infections, respectively.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 2,007,862, ranking 28th among 224 countries and territories across the world. Among the cases, 50 are Omicron infections, all imported and quarantined right after their arrival in the country.
Also on January 15, up to 51,744 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, lifting the total number of recoveries to 1,717,964.
Meanwhile, 139 new fatalities were reported on the day, raising the death toll to 35,480, equivalent to 1.8 percent of the total infections.
As many as 166,942,276 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including 78,563,059 first shots, 72,121,184 second jabs and 16,258,033 third injections./.