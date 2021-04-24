Vietnam reports 2 new COVID-19 cases on April 24 morning
Two imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 24, according to the Health Ministry.
Collecting sample for COVID-19 testing of a foreigner (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Two imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 24, according to the Health Ministry.
The new patients, including a 49-year-old Indian expert and a 27-year-old Vietnamese man, raise the national count to 2,832. They were quarantined right after their arrivals in Vietnam.
The number of the recovered patients reached 2,490, while the death toll remained at 35.
Among the active patients, 12 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus once, 11 twice and 17 thrice.
A total 39,191 people who had close contact with or arrived from pandemic areas are being quarantined nationwide./.