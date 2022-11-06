Vietnam reports 241 new COVID-19 cases on November 6
A man gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Vietnam. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,505,849 with 241 new cases recorded on November 6, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 72 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,604,663.
Meanwhile, there are 54 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,166.
As of the end of November 5, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected was 262,297,376 with 16,097 doses administered on November 5./.