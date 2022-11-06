Health Vietnam targets ample vaccine supply for domestic use till 2030 Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam recently signed a decision approving a programme to ensure vaccine supplies for vaccination till 2030.

Health 359 new COVID-19 cases recorded on November 5 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,505,608 with 359 new cases recorded on November 5, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Additional 339 COVID-19 cases confirmed on November 4 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,505,249 with 339 new cases recorded on November 4, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Efforts made to prevent monkeypox from spreading The General Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health on November 3 sent a document to the Health Department of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, asking it to step up monkeypox prevention and control.