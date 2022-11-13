Vietnam reports 242 new COVID-19 cases on November 13
Vietnam recorded 242 new COVID-19 cases on November 13, according to the Ministry of Health.
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 242 new COVID-19 cases on November 13, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new cases brought the country’s total number of infections to 11,508,689.
Meanwhile, 70 patients were declared to be free from the disease on the same day, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,605,937.
The death toll was kept at 43,166, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections.
More than 262.63 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far./.
The new cases brought the country’s total number of infections to 11,508,689.
Meanwhile, 70 patients were declared to be free from the disease on the same day, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,605,937.
The death toll was kept at 43,166, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections.
More than 262.63 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far./.