Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – There were 259 new COVID-19 cases nationwide, the lowest in the past four days, including one fatality from the south central province of Binh Thuan, reported the Health Ministry on November 19.



Since the pandemic broke out, Vietnam has recorded 11,511,178 infection cases, ranking 13th out of 230 countries and territories.



The same day, 113 patients were given all-clear from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 10,606,746.



One related death was reported on the day. So far, the total fatalities have amounted to 43,169, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections.



On November 18, as many as 107,210 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered, raising the total to 263,166,365./.