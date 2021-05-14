Health Vietnam backs waiving IP rights on COVID-19 vaccines: Spokesperson To keep COVID-19 at bay, Vietnam wants countries that produce vaccines to waive the associated intellectual property (IP) rights to boost availability worldwide, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told a regular press conference held virtually on May 13.

Health Vietnam’s COVID-19 testing capacity improved strongly: official The current COVID-19 testing capacity of Vietnam has been improved substantially, rising two- to three-fold from the previous outbreaks, said Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan.