Vietnam reports 30 new COVID-19 cases over past 12 hours
Medical staff are collecting samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Thirty new COVID-19 infections, including 29 local-infected cases, were recorded over the last 12 hours to 6:00am on May 14, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
The new patients included 10 in Bac Giang, 6 in Bac Ninh, 9 in Hanoi, 4 in Lang Son, and one imported case in Ha Giang.
The new cases brought the national tally to 3,740, with 2,282 domestic and 1,458 imported cases.
The MoH’ Department of Medical Examination Management reported that 2,657 patients have been given the all-clear. The death toll remains at 35.
Meanwhile, 77,648 people are being quarantined nationwide.
The Ministry said an additional 17,152 people were administered COVID-19 vaccine nationwide on May 13, raising the total number of vaccinated people to 959,182.
To stay safe from COVID-19, people are urged to strictly follow the MoH’s 5K health message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.