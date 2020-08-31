Health Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case to report on August 30 Vietnam has no new COVID-19 infections to report on the whole of August 30, and this is the first of such day since July 25, keeping the national count of the pandemic at 1,040, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam confirms two more COVID-19 cases Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases in the central city of Da Nang and the southern province of Binh Duong from 6am-6pm on August 29, reported the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam records second COVID-19 death on August 29 A 67-year-old woman in the central city of Da Nang died of coronavirus-related complications on August 29, the second death in a single day. ​