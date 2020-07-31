Vietnam reports 37 more COVID-19 infection cases
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 37 more cases positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on July 31, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Of them, 26 are imported cases who have been put under quarantine following their arrival, three in Ho Chi Minh City and eight in the central province of Quang Nam.
Among the imported cases, six patients are Vietnamese crewmembers of a gas tanker that entered Vung Tau port on July 28 after travelling to Qatar, India and Singapore.
The remaining imported cases were flown from Equatorial Guinea on Vietnam Airlines’ flight VN6 which landed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on July 29.
Vietnam has so far confirmed 546 infections, 302 of them are imported cases and 104 others related to the outbreak in central Da Nang city since July 25.
On July 31, the country reported its first COVID-19-related death, a 70-year-old man with multiple comorbidities.
The same day, four people were given the all-clear of the virus at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district, raising the total number of recoveries to 373, accounting for 68.3 percent.
As many as 53,767 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, including 619 in hospitals, 38,625 in concentrated quarantine facilities and 38,523 at home./.
