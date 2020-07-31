Health Experts analyse data on COVID-19 in Da Nang It is likely the new outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic originated initially in central Da Nang city, and in the coming days more data will be monitored, updated and analysed for official confirmation, experts have said.

Health Da Nang sets up more field hospital for COVID-19 treatment The Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Da Nang central city of on July 31 decided to set up one more field hospital in Hoa Vang district’s medical centre, aiming to serve the reception of and treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Health Four more COVID-19 patients fully recover Four more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were released from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases on July 31, lifting the total cases being given the all-clear to 373.