Vietnam reports 371 new COVID-19 cases on October 10
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,487,459 with 371 new cases recorded on October 10, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 173 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,596,509.
Meanwhile, there are 77 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,151.
On October 9, an additional 5,152 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 260,256,493./.