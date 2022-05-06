Vietnam reports 3,819 new COVID-19 cases on May 6
A total 3,819 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 5 to 4pm May 6, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 673 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 292 and Vinh Phuc with 203.
The national tally reached 10,670,570.
A total 1,817 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on May 6, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,316,237.
There are 480 patients needing breathing support, while six death were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 43,055.
By May 5, the country had injected 215,350,776 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 1,706,497 first shots for children from 5 to 11 years old./.