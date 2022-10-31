Health Thousands of HIV carriers benefit from PrEP programme More than 60,200 people living with HIV nationwide have been provided with Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) service over the last five years, helping to better control HIV infections in the community.

Health COVID-19 situation still unpredictable, not yet time to declare pandemic over: official The Ministry of Health believed the COVID-19 situation is still unpredictable due to the risk of more new dangerous virus variants, and countries must continue working to strengthen their surveillance systems.