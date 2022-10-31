Vietnam reports 410 new COVID-19 cases on October 31
Vietnam recorded 410 new COVID-19 cases on October 31, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 410 new COVID-19 cases on October 31, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new cases brought the country’s total number of infections to 11,502,885.
Meanwhile, 216 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on the same day, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,603,212.
The death toll from the disease was still kept at 43,163, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections, as no fatality was logged on the day.
More than 261.88 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.