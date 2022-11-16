Vietnam reports 502 COVID-19 cases on November 16
An additional 502 COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on November 16, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - An additional 502 COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on November 16, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new cases lifted the total number of infections since the pandemic broke out to 11,509,975.
With 143 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,606,299.
Meanwhile, there are 66 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours, raising the total fatalities to 43,167.
So far, more than 262.80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country./.