Health Vietnam records 174 COVID-19 cases on May 28 afternoon Vietnam recorded 174 new COVID-19 infections, including one imported case, in the past six hours to 6pm on May 28, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19 vaccine fund raises 185 billion VND Minister of Heath Nguyen Thanh Long on May 28 received 185 billion VND (8.01 million USD) in donations from businesses for Vietnam’s COVID-19 vaccine fund.