Vietnam reports 546 new COVD-19 cases on November 23
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,512,684 with 546 new cases recorded on November 23, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 179 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,607,345.
Meanwhile, there are 55 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,169.
With 127,869 doses administered on November 22, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 263,498,238./.