Vietnam reports 641 new COVID-19 cases on October 28
Vietnam recorded 641 new COVID-19 cases on October 28, according to the Ministry of Health.
Besides, the northern province of Ninh Binh added 1,907 cases to the national caseload, after verifying information.
The national tally reached 11,501,906.
With 284 patients given the all clear on October 28, the number of recoveries rose to 10,602,546.
Meanwhile, there are 55 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,165.
As of the end of October 27, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected was 261,694,006 with 85,474 doses administered on October 27./.