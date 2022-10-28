Health Thousands of HIV carriers benefit from PrEP programme More than 60,200 people living with HIV nationwide have been provided with Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) service over the last five years, helping to better control HIV infections in the community.

Health COVID-19 situation still unpredictable, not yet time to declare pandemic over: official The Ministry of Health believed the COVID-19 situation is still unpredictable due to the risk of more new dangerous virus variants, and countries must continue working to strengthen their surveillance systems.

Health 484 new COVID-19 cases recorded on October 27 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,498,873 with 484 new cases recorded on October 27, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Over 700 students in northern district get fever, one fatality More than 700 students in Cho Don district in the northern province of Bac Kan have missed school because of a strong bout of fever which has seen one child die.