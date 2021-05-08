Health Highest priority now lies on COVID-19 prevention, control: PM The highest priority at this time is to fight COVID-19 and deal with its consequences in order to ensure security and safety as well as the public’s health, and complete the set dual goals, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on May 7.

Health Vietnam detects 40 domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded 46 new COVID-19 infections, including 40 domestic and six imported cases, in the past 12 hours to 6pm on May 7, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

Health Ministry asks for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures at medical establishments Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son on May 7 signed a document requiring that hospitals under the Ministry of Health, the health departments of centrally-run cities and provinces, the health agencies of sectors, and hospitals at universities further strengthen COVID-19 prevention measures at medical examination and treatment facilities.