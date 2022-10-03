Vietnam reports 796 new COVID-19 cases on October 3
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 796 new COVID-19 cases on October 3, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections brought the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 11,481,314.
Meanwhile, 270 patients fully recovered from the disease on the same day, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,593,181.
The death toll was kept at 43,149 as no fatality was logged on the day.
More than 260.21 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.