Vietnam reports 8,004 COVID-19 cases, five deaths on April 27
Vietnam recorded 8,004 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in the past 24 hours to 4pm April 27, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 921 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 544 and Nghe An with 351.
Quang Ninh supplemented 3,309 cases to the national tally after completing verification of information.
A total 46,907 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on April 27, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,163,132.
The country has so far documented 10,631,516 COVID-19 cases, including 43,034 deaths.
By April 26, the country had injected 213,317,994 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 1,008,414 first shots for children from 5 to 11 years old./.