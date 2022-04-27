Health Minister urges faster progress of third dose vaccination Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has urged localities and organisations to speed up the administration of the third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults.

Health COVID-19: new cases on April 26 tops 8,430 A total 8,431 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 25 to 4pm April 26, according to the Ministry of Health.