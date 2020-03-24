Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam on March 24 evening reported nine more cases who tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in the country to 132.



They include one Brazilian man and two South African people who are residents of Ho Chi Minh City and have visited Bar Buddha which is a major source of the virus; a Vietnamese who worked as a waiter at the bar.

Two others are Vietnamese students in the UK who arrived at Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport on March 20 on Flight VN0054, and the remaining three are Vietnamese tourists who came back from Spain and transited through Russia on Flight SU290 to Noi Bai airport on March 22.



They are now under quarantine at hospitals – four in Ho Chi Minh City and five in Hanoi./.