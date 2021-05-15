Vietnam reports additional 18 COVID-19 infections
The Ministry of Health announced 18 new COVID-19 infections over the past six hours to 12:00pm on May 15, including two imported cases and 16 in quarantine facilities.
Taking samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health announced 18 new COVID-19 infections over the past six hours to 12:00pm on May 15, including two imported cases and 16 in quarantine facilities.
The two imported are Vietnamese citizens returning from Malaysia and Japan and being quarantined in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province and Da Nang city, respectively.
Among the domestically-transmitted cases, nine were reported in Bac Giang province, two in Dien Bien, two in Hanoi, and one in Bac Ninh, Ha Nam and Hung Yen each.
The new cases brought the national tally to 3,854, with 2.393 domestic and 1.461 imported cases.
The MoH’s Department of Medical Examination Management reported that 2,658 patients have been given the all-clear. The death toll remains at 35.
Meanwhile, 28,405 people are in concentrated quarantine facilities nationwide.
Among the active patients, 49 have tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 once, 25 twice, and 18 thrice./.