Health Vietnam records 20 new COVID-19 cases on May 15 morning As many as 20 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over the last 12 hours to 6:00am on May 15, all of them in quarantine facilities, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health Vietnam records 60 new COVID-19 cases on May 14 afternoon Vietnam recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases, including 59 domestic infections, over the last six hours to 6:00pm on May 14, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health May 14 morning sees 16 new domestic COVID-19 cases Vietnam logged 16 more COVID-19 cases in the past six hours to 12:00 May 14, all of them were detected in sealed off areas, according to the Ministry of Health.