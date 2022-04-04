Health COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-12 to arrive this weekend The first nearly one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five to 12, financed by the Australian government, are expected to arrive in Vietnam on April 9.

Health Vietnam works hard to reach universal health coverage by 2030 Vietnam has recorded impressive achievements in health care, and the country is working hard to fulfill the target of universal health coverage (UHC) by 2030.

Health COVID-19: New cases on April 5 total 54,995 The number of new COVID-19 cases came to 54,995 in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 4 to 4pm April 5, up 6,280 from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.