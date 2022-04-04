Vietnam reports additional 48,717 COVID-19 cases on April 4
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A total of 48,717 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on March 4, marking it the first time the country has reported less than 50,000 daily infections since February 21.
The new transmissions bring the total caseload in the country to 9,867,045 since the start of the pandemic
Out of the new cases, two were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
The capital city of Hanoi still had the highest number of infections, with 5,568, followed by Dak Lak (3,925) and Bac Giang (2,649) provinces.
Also on March 4, 42 COVID-19 related deaths were also announced, raising the total death toll to 42,642.
The same day, 55,873 patients fully recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,843,835.
There are currently 1,942 severe cases being treated in hospitals, including 15 on life support.
More than 206.55 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the country so far./.