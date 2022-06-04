Vietnam reports additional 881 COVID-19 cases on June 4
Vietnam recorded 881 new COVID-19 cases on June 4, the lowest number in the past 11 months, the Ministry of Health said.
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 881 new COVID-19 cases on June 4, the lowest number in the past 11 months, the Ministry of Health said.
The capital city of Hanoi continued to log the highest number of infections with 218 cases.
It was followed by northern Yen Bai and central Nghe An provinces, with 72 and 49 infections, respectively.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 10,724,554, ranking 12th out of 227 countries and territories in the world.
Also on the day, 9,601 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 9,496,407.
No fatality were reported on June 4, keeping the death toll from the disease at 43,080, accounting for 0.4 percent of the total infections.
More than 221.88 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including over 4.7 million doses injected for children from 5 to under 12 years old./.
The capital city of Hanoi continued to log the highest number of infections with 218 cases.
It was followed by northern Yen Bai and central Nghe An provinces, with 72 and 49 infections, respectively.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 10,724,554, ranking 12th out of 227 countries and territories in the world.
Also on the day, 9,601 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 9,496,407.
No fatality were reported on June 4, keeping the death toll from the disease at 43,080, accounting for 0.4 percent of the total infections.
More than 221.88 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including over 4.7 million doses injected for children from 5 to under 12 years old./.