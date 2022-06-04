Health COVID-19: New cases total 1,088 on June 2 A total 1,088 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 1 to 4pm June 2, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam successfully produces vaccine against African swine fever Vietnam has successfully produced a vaccine against African swine fever (ASF), said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien on June 1.