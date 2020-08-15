Health Ten more patients in Da Nang recover from COVID-19 Ten more COVID-19 patients, who were treated in the Hoa Vang field hospital and the Da Nang Lung Hospital, were declared on August 15 to have fully recovered from the disease.

Health Acting Health Minister suggests greater concern needed in community about COVID-19 Acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long suggested increasing community concern about COVID-19 at a meeting of the National Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi on August 14.

Health Another five COVID-19 patients in Da Nang recover Five COVID-19 patients in the central city of Da Nang were declared to have fully recovered on August 14.