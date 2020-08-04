Vietnam reports another COVID-19-related death
A medical worker tests for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – Another person has died of end-stage chronic renal failure, sepsis, acute heart failure and COVID-19, marking the eighth COVID-19-related death in Vietnam so far and the second on August 4.
The latest fatality is a 65-year-old man from Da Nang city’s Hoa Vang district who was treated for five months for end-stage renal failure, regular hemodialysis and septic shock at the Nephrology Department of Da Nang Hospital. He was discharged from the hospital on July 24.
A test carried out three days later revealed he was positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and he was transferred to the Department of Tropical Medicine of the Da Nang Hospital.
At that time, he had breathing difficulties and was placed on a ventilator. His condition worsened and on August 4 he lost his fight for life at 8.30am.
Announcing the death, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said there are still a number of patients in a critical condition and at high risk of losing their lives due to underlying medical conditions and their old age./.