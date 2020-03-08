Vietnam reports eight new COVID-19 cases
Eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Vietnam on late March 8, according to the Ministry of Health.
Members of the Vietnam Telemedicine Centre for COVID-19 Outbreak Control connect with doctors at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases. (Photo:VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Vietnam on late March 8, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new cases comprise four in the northern province of Quang Ninh, two in the northern border province of Lao Cai and two in the central city of Da Nang.
All of them boarded flight VN54 from London to Noi Bai on March 2 – the same flight as female patient N.H.N who was confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on March 6.
Vietnam has to date detected 29 COVID-19 infection cases. Of them, 16 patients had been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, while 13 are being put in quarantine. They are in stable health condition.
Earlier the day, Vietnam reported that a 61-year-old man in Hanoi, who also boarded the flight, was confirmed positive for the virus.