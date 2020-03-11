Of the total, 16 were cured and discharged from hospital.



The 35th patient is a 29-year-old Vietnamese woman in Da Nang city, who had direct contact with two British nationals, who have been identified as the 22nd and 23rd COVID-19 patients in Vietnam.



The three others in Binh Thuan province had direct contact with a 51-year-old Vietnamese woman, who had been announced the 34th patient in Vietnam.



The 39th patient is a tour guide from Hanoi./.

VNA