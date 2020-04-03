Vietnam reports four more COVID-19 cases, total at 237
Four new COVID-19 infections, including two cases related to Ho Chi Minh City-based Buddha Bar, were confirmed by the Ministry of Health on April 3 evening, raising the total number in the country to 237.
A man has his sample taken for examination at the quick COVID-19 testing site located at the cultural centre of Yen Hoa ward, Hanoi's Cau Giay district (Photo: VNA)
The 234th patient is a 69-year-old Vietnamese woman living in Buon Don district in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak. She returned from Paris to HCM City on flight number VN2106, seat 45 on March 18, and was quarantined upon arrival.
The patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that caused the acute respiratory disease (COVID-19) on March 30, then was transferred to the COVID-19 treatment hospital in HCM City’s Can Gio district for treatment.
The 235th patient is a 25-year-old British man who went to the Buddha Bar on March 14.
He showed no symptoms and underwent treatment at the COVID-19 treatment hospital in HCM City’s Cu Chi district.
The 236th patient is a 26-year-old British woman residing in Thao Dien ward, district 2, HCM City, who also went to the Buddha Bar on March 14.
She was sent to a concentrated quarantine area at district 9’s Academy of Politics on March 25.
The patient was admitted to the COVID-19 treatment hospital in Cu Chi district after testing positive for the virus on April 1.
The 237th patient is a 64-year-old Swedish man who entered Vietnam in late December 2019 and travelled to different provinces and cities across the country, including Ninh Binh province on March 17, HCM City from March 21 to 22 and Hanoi from March 22. He has blood cancer.
On March 26, the patient was involved in an accident and was sent to Vietnam- France Hospital in an ambulance. He returned to a hotel afterwards.
On March 31, he started having a nosebleed and had an examination at Duc Giang General Hospital then was transferred to the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion.
The patient was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 on April 1 and admitted to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.
According to the latest report by the Ministry of Health, 85 patients, equivalent to 36 percent of the confirmed cases, have been given the all clear as of 18:00 on April 3./.