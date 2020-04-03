Health Ten more COVID-19 patients cured Ten COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on April 3, bringing the total number of cured cases in Vietnam to 85.

Health Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed on April 2 night, total reaches 233 The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology reported six new SARS-CoV-2 positive cases during the night of April 2, which raised the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 233 as of 6am on April 3.