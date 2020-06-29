Vietnam reports increases in new enterprises in all sectors for first time this year
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The number of newly-established enterprises in all the 17 sectors in the economy grew in June for the first time since the beginning of the year, after tens of thousands of companies were forced to shut their doors because of COVID-19.
According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, more than 13,700 companies were newly founded during the month, with a total capital of nearly 139.15 trillion VND (6 billion USD), up 27.9 percent and 23.4 percent, respectively.
Those in education and training rose 58.8 percent year-on-year, with capital up 133.2 percent.
A similar trend was seen in accommodation and catering services, which recorded an increase of 45.3 percent in the number of new enterprises and a 305.9 percent rise in registered capital compared to the same period last year. In real estate, the number of newly-established enterprises grew 44.5 percent while registered capital was up 41.5 percent.
In the first half of this year, more than 62,000 enterprises were newly founded nationwide, a year-on-year decline of 7.3 percent, compared to -10.5 percent in the first five months and -13.2 percent in the first four months./.