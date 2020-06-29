Business Vietnam welcomes fewest foreign arrivals in years Foreign arrivals to Vietnam totalled just 880,000 in June, the lowest figure in many years, as the country maintained a ban on the entry of foreigners that was introduced in March to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business CPI up 0.66 percent in June The June consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.66 percent month-on-month and 3.17 percent year-on-year but was down 0.59 percent against December 2019, the General Statistics Office reported on June 29.

Business National action plan on sustainable production, consumption issued Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has signed a decision approving the national action plan on sustainable production and consumption for 2021-2030.

Business Bloomberg: Vietnam’s economy grows unexpectedly in Q2 Bloomberg newspaper said on June 29 that Vietnam’s economy unexpectedly grew in the second quarter despite the impact of COVID-19.